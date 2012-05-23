SINGAPORE May 23 Indian refiner Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold a June loading
fuel oil cargo at a lower price level, amid an amply-supplied
market, traders said on Wednesday.
MRPL sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-centistoke (cst), for June
9-11 loading from New Mangalore, to Japanese trader Mitsui, at a
discount of $1.00 to flat a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
The refiner sold a similar cargo last month at a premium of
$2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, FOB, to oil major BP for
lifting in end-May.
Traders said that the lower price was due to the market
being well-supplied at the moment as demand, especially from
China, has been slow.
"The market is not short of lighter-density grades right
now," a trader said.
MRPL last sold a cargo at a discount in August last year,
with Unipec purchasing 80,000 tonnes at a discount of 50 cents
to $1.00 a tonne.
