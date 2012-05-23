* Indian overnight cash rates at 8.20/8.25 percent, marginally below 8.25/8.30 percent at close on Tuesday, following the central bank's open market operation announcement. * The RBI said after the markets' close on Tuesday it would buy up to 120 billion rupees of government bonds on Friday, marking its third consecutive weekly purchase. * Banks' borrowed 1.05 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window, suggesting funding continues to be tight. * Traders expect cash rates to stay between 8.20-8.50 percent in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)