May 23 Shares of Dell Inc DELL.O fell 15
percent on Wednesday after a weak revenue forecast and
disappointing quarterly results triggered stock price target
cuts by a slew of brokerages on the world's No. 3 personal
computer maker.
Dell shares were down $2.28 at $12.80 on Nasdaq in morning
trade after it forecast revenue of $14.7 billion to $15 billion
in the current quarter, well short of analysts' average forecast
of $15.4 billion. [ID:nL1E8GMEAR]
A cautious IT spending environment and challenges in its PC
business will keep dogging Dell in fiscal 2013, BMO Capital
Markets analyst Jung Pak wrote in a research report, cutting the
price target on the stock to $16 from $18.
Analyst Rob Cihra of Evercore Partners said Dell, which
competes with computer makers like Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) and
Lenovo Group (0992.HK), may be forced to cut its prices in order
to boost revenue.
"We think Dell continues to walk away from just too much
business in the name of margin stability," Cihra said in a
research note.
"We just don’t see how Dell can keep trying to avoid
competitive pricing," the analyst added, noting that the company
will otherwise have a hard time differentiating its computers,
which, like its rivals' products, are based on Intel Corp
(INTC.O) chips and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) software.
Dell's first-quarter earnings and revenue were also lower
than expected, hurt by weak sales to consumers, large
enterprises and government units. Mobile devices like the iPad
have hit demand for PCs.
"The non-PC transformation is not big enough yet to absorb
acute pains in PCs," said JPMorgan Securities analyst Mark
Moskowitz, who cut his price target to $19 from $21.
