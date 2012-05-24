MUMBAI, May 23 The Indian rupee continued to drop on Thursday, hitting
a record low for a seventh consecutive session, even after the government allowed state oil
companies to raise the prices of petrol for the first time in six months in a gesture of fiscal
discipline that economists said was unlikely to give a significant lift to the embattled rupee.
The rupee fell beyond the symbolically significant level of 56 to the dollar, and
traders said it could fall further to 57.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat and Rafael Nam)