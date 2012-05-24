MUMBAI, May 23 The Indian rupee continued to drop on Thursday, hitting a record low for a seventh consecutive session, even after the government allowed state oil companies to raise the prices of petrol for the first time in six months in a gesture of fiscal discipline that economists said was unlikely to give a significant lift to the embattled rupee. The rupee fell beyond the symbolically significant level of 56 to the dollar, and traders said it could fall further to 57. LATEST STORIES > Indian rupee skids to new low; more falls seen > India lifts petrol prices; little boost for rupee seen ANALYSIS/MARKET EYE FOCUS/BREAKINGVIEWS > Bond issue a last resort as India frets over rupee > In defending rupee, RBI again falls short > India central bankers resigned to weaker rupee > In rupee fall, RBI may target oil next > Weak rupee actually helps India-CLSA > RBI may target FX futures > India' slipping on oil as well as Greece > India has chance to get a good finmin > India's draconian FX grab won't help rupee > The rupee looks vulnerable POLLS/FACTBOXES > India rupee slump almost over,seen up later in yr > Bearish bets on rupee at six-month highs > Steps taken by India to bolster rupee > Further possible measures to support the rupee EARLIER STORIES > India's RBI to take more steps to stabilise rupee > India's RBI sets limit on some FX position limits > Rupee's fall partly due to global factors - India cbank dep > India cbank to take all steps to curb rupee volatility-dep > India fin min says plans to issue some austerity measures > Indian rupee hits record low; RBI's hands seen tied > India's inflation picks up, adds to cenbank headache > India curbs exporter forex holdings to lift rupee > India eases FX inflows after rupee skids > India's rupee defence gets fresh jolt from S&P > India delays tax evasion steps after investor outcry > India exports fall in March for first time in 4 months (Compiled by Swati Bhat and Rafael Nam)