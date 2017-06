* USD/INR likely to remain well bid as global sentiment continues to be cautious; pair last closed at 55.9950/56.0050 after hitting record high of 56.225. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.41/51 after closing at 56.68/73 in NY trade. * Dealer says no direct impact on USD/INR likely from the hike in petrol prices, but pair may fall if stock market reacts positively and rallies on the hike. [ * Euro hovered just above a near two-year low against the dollar on Thursday as the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro zone keeps investors on tenterhooks. * Asian shares mixed; Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.7 percent up. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)