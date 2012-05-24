* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange up 0.7 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 percent. * Traders say petrol price hike is positive, while diesel and LPG price hike is next on agenda. * Gains in oil marketing companies' and losses in auto stocks expected on back of the steep hike of 6.28 rupees per litre in petrol prices. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of Indian stocks worth 3.67 billion rupees on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)