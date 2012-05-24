UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange up 0.7 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 percent. * Traders say petrol price hike is positive, while diesel and LPG price hike is next on agenda. * Gains in oil marketing companies' and losses in auto stocks expected on back of the steep hike of 6.28 rupees per litre in petrol prices. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of Indian stocks worth 3.67 billion rupees on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close