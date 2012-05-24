* India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.24 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.2, as investors cheered the government's move to raise petrol prices, which is being seen as giving an impetus to reforms. *Concerns remain as the rupee again hit a new record low of 56.24 to the dollar. * State-run Indian oil companies rallied after the government allowed them to raise the prices of petrol. * Bharat Petroleum Corp gained 2.2 percent, HPCL added 1.9 percent, while Indian Oil Corp advanced 2.1 percent. * Auto shares fell the most after petrol price hike, with the NSE auto index down 0.6 percent, led by a decline of 2.5 percent in Maruti Suzuki. * Two wheeler maker Bajaj Auto fell 1.5 percent and Hero MotoCorp lost 1.4 percent. * Traders are closely watching the rupee and newsflow on possible diesel, LPG price hikes for further direction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)