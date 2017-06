* Buying in bonds emerged brushing aside the potential inflationary impact from the petrol price hike as the market was abuzz that the central bank was once again aggressively buying bonds in the secondary market, alongside its announced open market operations. * The central bank has supported liquidity through bond buys in last two weeks via announced OMOs and will again buy up to 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. * The "others" category buying in the government securities on Wednesday, which includes the RBI, showed a net 7.9 billion rupees purchase, the third time in the week. *Traders believe that increased RBI bond buys was to sterilize impact of FX market intervention. * India's benchmark bond yield edged down 1 basis point to 8.50 percent early in the session. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/)