* Indian shares, with the BSE index and NSE index up 0.5 percent each, after the steep hike in petrol prices is fueling hopes prices for diesel and LPG will also be raised. * An Indian government committee headed by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet on Friday to discuss raising diesel, liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene prices, a finance ministry official said on Thursday. * Goldman Sachs says it expects limited hikes of about 3 rupees a litre in diesel, 50 rupees per cylinder in LPG, and possibly 2 rupees a litre in kerosene. * CLSA in a note says an "ad-hoc price increase" in other fuels "is just a matter of time." * ONGC up 3.8 percent while Oil India up 1.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra@thomsonreuter .com)