* Standard Chartered Bank forecasts India's GDP growth slowed to 6 percent in the Jan-March quarter, down from previous estimates of 6.5-7 percent. The data is due on May 31. * Weak industrial output numbers, particularly the contraction in March, will have a bearing on GDP, given the weighting of about 20 pct. * A GDP slowdown to 6 pct will increase the urgency for authorities to act. * RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent at its June 18 review, comforted by core inflation below 5 percent.