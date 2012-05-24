* India's main indexes extended gains, with the BSE index up 0.9 percent and the NSE index up 1 percent, led by gains in Housing Development Finance Corporation . * Shares in HDFC rose 3.2 percent on expectation that MSCI would review the decision to cut the company's weightage in the MSCI India index after the mortgage lender raised it FII shareholding limit to 100 percent from 74 percent on Friday, traders said. * MSCI had earlier reduced HDFC's weighting in MSCI index, which a company spokesperson said was 'incorrect'. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)