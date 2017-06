* India's benchmark bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.48 percent. * Traders hopeful of hikes in other fuels, including diesel and LPG, after Wednesday's petrol price hike. * Though any price hike would be inflationary, traders say the positives from a government willing to take the politically fraught step of raising fuel prices more important in the context of meeting its fiscal target of 5.1 percent of GDP. * Bond prices seen supported as long RBI continues with OMOs and secondary market purchases, traders added. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/)