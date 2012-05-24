* Shares in Exide Industries rose 2.5 percent after the company raised prices for automotive batteries. * A company spokesman confirmed earlier media reports that the company has raised automotive battery prices by 2.5 percent, with the hike effective June 1. * Analyst says price hike was largely beneficial for Exide as it sources 50 percent of its lead supplies from captive smelters which give it 10-12 percent pricing advantage. * This brings savings from general cost pass through to the customers, he said. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)