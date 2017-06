MUMBAI May 24 * USD/INR falls sharply from an earlier record high of 56.40 to trade at 55.95/96 in late afternoon. * Some traders speculate the central bank likely intervened sporadically in the market by selling dollars through state-run banks. * Domestic shares rise a provisional 1.8 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)