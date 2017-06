* Indian overnight cash rates at 8.10/20 percent versus previous close of 8.25/30 percent as demand wanes from banks who have already borrowed heavily over the last few days. * However, liquidity continues to stay tight given the lack of fresh debt redemptions or interest payments, which is likely to keep the cash rate above the repo rate of 8 percent in the near-term, say traders. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window at 958.25 billion rupees on Thursday, reflecting the extent of cash tightness. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)