MUMBAI, May 24 * USD/INR falls further to 55.76/78 from a record high of 56.40 hit earlier in the session after the RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao says the central bank is not ruling out issuing dollars directly to oil firms. * Traders said stops were triggered after the RBI comments, with the next target for USD/INR at 55.50. * Foreign banks were also spotted selling dollars, with traders saying it was likely on behalf of their overseas clients who were investing in domestic shares. * India's benchmark BSE index rose 1.7 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)