* Sterne Agee raises price target to $33 from $31
* Barclays raises price target to $26 from $25
* Topeka Capital raises price target to $23.50 from $22
* Evercore cuts price target to $24 from $26
* Shares up 6 pct
(Adds analysts' comments, background)
May 24 Analysts said Hewlett Packard Co's
(HPQ.N) plan to cut jobs was a step in the right direction but
the PC maker will have to do more to regain investors'
confidence.
Shares of the world's No. 1 personal computer maker were up
6 percent at $22.26 in early trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
"While we certainly don’t believe HP has resolved all their
issues, we do see the company moving in the right direction,"
RBC Capital Markets LLC analyst Amit Daryanani wrote in a note
to clients.
The accelerating popularity of mobile computing devices such
as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad has been eroding PC sales for years
and a downturn in the European markets has just added to the
pressure.
Rival Dell DELL.O gave a disappointing revenue forecast
Earlier this week that spurred fears that global tech spending
is weakening faster than anticipated. [ID:nL4E8GN51T]
HP said the layoff of 27,000 workers, or 8 percent of its
workforce, would be made mainly through early retirement and
would generate annual savings of $3 billion to $3.5 billion as
it exits fiscal year 2014. The company employs more than 300,000
people globally. [I D :nL1E8GNFTX]
Hewlett Packard, which also posted a second-quarter profit
above market estimates, said it expects to use the cost savings
from job cuts to drive organic growth.
"The market will likely want to see that the savings are
real and tangible in the bottom line before they are diverted to
other things," Nomura Equity Research analyst Richard Windsor
said in a research report.
"When one has little faith in a management team, there will
be little hope that these savings will ever be properly realized
as they will never be properly visible," Windsor said.
At least three brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock on Thursday.
Analysts said it may be too early to predict a sustainable
turn, given the deterioration of demand in Europe and secular
pressures in many of HP's businesses into the second half of the
year.
"We believe many of HPQ’s further risks stem from
inconsistent operational execution and recent large
acquisitions, which combined with aggressive buy-backs have
weakened its balance sheet," said Evercore analyst Rob Cihra.
Rival Dell has been diversifying its revenue base in the
face of weakened consumer demand, giving up low-margin sales to
consumers and moving into higher-margin areas, such as catering
to the technology needs of small and medium businesses in the
public sector and the healthcare industry.
Analysts, however, prefer HP over Dell saying the PC maker’s
revenue and margins growth will take too long to play out,
whereas HP’s restructuring will likely help the stock over the
next few quarters, despite weak revenue.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5810; Reuters Messaging:
supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: HEWLETTPACKARD RESEARCH/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.