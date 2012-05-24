May 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Pfandbrief bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg(LBBW)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 1, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.35

Yield 1.489 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, ING & LBBW

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000LB0M596

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)