May 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 01, 2015

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.892

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.2bp

over the OBL 157

Payment Date June 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1G0AS8

Data supplied by International Insider.