BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
May 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 03, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.80
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 137.6bp
over the January 2019 DBR
Payment Date June 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Commerzbank, LBBW & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000A1MLUW0
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.