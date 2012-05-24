May 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 03, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.80

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 137.6bp

over the January 2019 DBR

Payment Date June 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Commerzbank, LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A1MLUW0

