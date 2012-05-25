* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at
Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent, while MSCI Asia
ex-Japan edged down 0.4 percent.
* Traders say diesel and LPG price hike is high on market's
agenda, doubts over the earlier scheduled meet would not bode
well.
* A ministry official clarified after the markets close on
Thursday that the meeting may not happen after all, citing the
political backlash against the petrol price hike.
* Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were
net sellers of Indian stocks worth 1.05 billion rupees on
Thursday, while India's benchmark index rose 1.7
percent, its biggest percentage gain in nearly two months.
