* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan edged down 0.4 percent. * Traders say diesel and LPG price hike is high on market's agenda, doubts over the earlier scheduled meet would not bode well. * A ministry official clarified after the markets close on Thursday that the meeting may not happen after all, citing the political backlash against the petrol price hike. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of Indian stocks worth 1.05 billion rupees on Thursday, while India's benchmark index rose 1.7 percent, its biggest percentage gain in nearly two months. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)