* USD/INR could resume gains after dropping on Thursday as most Asian stocks give up early gains, while euro hovers near-two year lows. The pair last closed at 55.65/66. * 1-month NDF at 56.01/11 after closing at 56.30-35 in New York. * Traders also say intervention will be closely watched both in spot and forward markets. * Currency players increased short positions on the rupee, as per a Reuters poll. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)