* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield opens flat at 8.50 percent. * Traders say bonds to take clues from auction, OMO cutoffs later in session. * RBI to sell 150 billion rupees of government bonds as well as buy up to 120 billion rupees of bonds via OMOs during the session. * Markets to also closely watch any developments on any government comments on potential talks for diesel, LPG price hikes. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)