* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.3 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index is down 0.3
* Falls reverse Thursday's gains after the government came under
pressure to roll back a petrol price hike, casting doubt about
whether it would take the bolder step of raising other fuel
prices.
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation falls 1.6 percent,
after surging nearly 6 percent on Thursday, which had marked its
biggest single day gain since June 2010.
* Thursday's outperformers, ICICI Bank and Housing
Development Finance Corporation, also reverse some of
the gains in the previous session.
* Stock markets also under pressure after Goldman Sachs and Bank
of America cut their GDP growth estimates for India.
* Traders are closely watching the rupee and any news on
possible diesel, LPG price hikes for further direction.
