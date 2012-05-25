* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.3 * Falls reverse Thursday's gains after the government came under pressure to roll back a petrol price hike, casting doubt about whether it would take the bolder step of raising other fuel prices. * Oil and Natural Gas Corporation falls 1.6 percent, after surging nearly 6 percent on Thursday, which had marked its biggest single day gain since June 2010. * Thursday's outperformers, ICICI Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation, also reverse some of the gains in the previous session. * Stock markets also under pressure after Goldman Sachs and Bank of America cut their GDP growth estimates for India. * Traders are closely watching the rupee and any news on possible diesel, LPG price hikes for further direction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)