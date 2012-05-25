* USD/INR is expected to hover around 56 and 54 to a dollar in one and three months respectively, with an upside risk, before retreating only modestly to around 52 and 51 in six and 12 months, say analysts at Barclays Capital. * With limited improvement expected in the macro fundamentals in the near-term, any pullback in USD/INR is likely to be largely dependant on policy initiatives or an improvement in global risk appetite, says report. * Barclays expects RBI to eventually float USD-denominated bonds through state-run banks like the State Bank of India for non-resident Indian investors which could trigger $12-15 billion inflows in a short time frame. * FX intervention by the RBI would not offer the INR any meaningful or lasting support, it says. * The RBI is likely to maintain a more neutral bias in the next one or two policy meetings after the larger-than-expected 50 bps cut in April, cut the repo rate by a further 50-75 bps by March 2013, it adds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)