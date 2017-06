* Tata Group company Voltas, an air conditioning and engineering services provider, rose 9 percent a day after the company posted better-than-expected earnings. * The company swung to a net profit of 1.04 billion rupees in the March quarter, versus a loss of 1.15 billion rupees in December quarter. *Religare upgrades Voltas to 'buy' from 'hold', keeps target unchanged at 125 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)