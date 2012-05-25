* Telecom stocks rose after a government commission said it wants more spectrum to be auctioned. * The commission wants at least 10 mega hertz (MHz) of airwaves to be auctioned in each telecom zone, which is higher than 5 MHz suggested by the sector regulator. * Bharti Airtel gained 0.8 percent, extending Thursday's 5.6 percent gain after it signed a pact to buy a 49 percent stake in Qualcomm Inc's fourth-generation (4G) broadband venture in the country for $165 million. * "The stake helps Bharti get a much needed footprint in the lucrative Mumbai/Delhi circles as it looks to compete against RIL," Citi said in a note, referring to Reliance Industries . * Idea Cellular, Reliance Communications shares added 1.3 and 1.9 percent respectively. * Investors await the outcome of another round of discussion by the commission on Saturday, which will likely discuss the auction base price. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)