* Telecom stocks rose after a government commission said it
wants more spectrum to be auctioned.
* The commission wants at least 10 mega hertz (MHz) of airwaves
to be auctioned in each telecom zone, which is higher than 5 MHz
suggested by the sector regulator.
* Bharti Airtel gained 0.8 percent, extending
Thursday's 5.6 percent gain after it signed a pact to buy a 49
percent stake in Qualcomm Inc's fourth-generation (4G)
broadband venture in the country for $165 million.
* "The stake helps Bharti get a much needed footprint in the
lucrative Mumbai/Delhi circles as it looks to compete against
RIL," Citi said in a note, referring to Reliance Industries
.
* Idea Cellular, Reliance Communications
shares added 1.3 and 1.9 percent respectively.
* Investors await the outcome of another round of discussion by
the commission on Saturday, which will likely discuss the
auction base price.
