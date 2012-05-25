*Indian shares recovered from day's lows, helped by gains in
European equities and a second session of recovery in the rupee
after it hit an all-time low of 56.40 earlier on Thursday.
* The recovery came even as MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed early
gains to slip 0.7 percent, hitting its lowest since late
December.
*Lenders State Bank of India and HDFC Bank
led the gainers.
* Tata Steel shares were also up on bargain hunting
after the stock's large underperformance so far in May.
*Shares in the steel producer have fallen 14 percent so far in
May compared to a 6.3 percent decline in the benchmark index in
the same period.
* India's benchmark index was down 0.1 percent,
recovering 0.6 percent from the day's low. The broader NSE
50-share index was down 0.15 percent.
