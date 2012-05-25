*Indian shares recovered from day's lows, helped by gains in European equities and a second session of recovery in the rupee after it hit an all-time low of 56.40 earlier on Thursday. * The recovery came even as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed early gains to slip 0.7 percent, hitting its lowest since late December. *Lenders State Bank of India and HDFC Bank led the gainers. * Tata Steel shares were also up on bargain hunting after the stock's large underperformance so far in May. *Shares in the steel producer have fallen 14 percent so far in May compared to a 6.3 percent decline in the benchmark index in the same period. * India's benchmark index was down 0.1 percent, recovering 0.6 percent from the day's low. The broader NSE 50-share index was down 0.15 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)