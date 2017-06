* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to 8.55 percent, up 5 basis points on day. *Traders say the rupee's sharp recovery since Thursday has led to fears that the central bank will pause on its open market operations as an appreciating rupee will allow the RBI room to step back on intervention in the short run. *Traders also awaiting auction, OMO cutoffs for further clues. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)