* Fertiliser shares gain on hopes that a timely arrival of the monsoon season will boost demand for fertilizers. * The monsoon is expected to hit the southern state of Kerala by June 1, according to the India Meteorological Department web site, in line with its prior prediction. * Last month, India's weather office also forecast normal rains for the third straight year. * Chambal Fertilisers and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers gain more than 1 percent each, while National Fertilizers gains 0.7 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)