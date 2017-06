* Shares in steel companies are gaining on speculation the government will meet steel makers on June 1 to discuss an increase in long steel products, dealers say. * The government does not control steel prices directly in India, but any direction from them would impact domestic steel prices. * Shares in Tata Steel are up 2.6 percent, SAIL and JSW Steel add 2 and 3 percent, respectively. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)