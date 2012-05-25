BRIEF-Beijing Capital Development's contract sales up 17.6 pct in Jan-May
* Says its contract sales up 17.6 percent y/y at 33.4 billion yuan in Jan-May
May 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower West LB
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 31, 2016
Coupon 1.570 pct
Payment Date May 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) West LB
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WLB46E9
