* Indian overnight cash rates trading at 8.20/25 percent versus previous close of 8.15/20 percent on expectations that suspected RBI interventions in currency markets would keep rupee liquidity tight. * The spot rupee has recovered to 55.45 per dollar, after hitting a record low of 56.40 on Thursday, with RBI intervention one of the factors helping the recovery. * Liquidity is also continuing to stay tight given the lack of fresh debt redemptions or interest payments. * Banks borrowed from the central bank's repo window at 1.04 trillion rupees, reflecting the extent of cash tightness. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)