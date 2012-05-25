May 25Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessels 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ABYOT SAMSARA SUGAR 15/05 15/05 26/05 nil 9,594 nil 406
2) POAVOSA WISDOM SHAAN SUGAR 15/05 15/05 27/05 18,007 nil nil 3,993
3) Threewin SplendourCaf Marine Cement(Bgs) 22/05 22/05 25/05 nil 1,600 nil 182
4) SC HAIKOU J M BAXI & COPALM OIL 23/05 23/05 28/05 nil 3,600 nil 8,400
5) ANDINET SAMSARA SUGAR (Bgs) 25/05 25/05 04/06 nil nil nil 12,500
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Aurora Pearl EMS Lentils nil 11,027 nil 20/05 ---
EMS Bulk Pease nil 12,207 nil 20/05 ---
2) Onyx Ace Mitsui Vehicles nil 40 nil 20/05 ---
3) Stella Parekh MarineCR Coils nil 17,777 nil 25/05 ---
4) Ken Cape Parekh Marine Coils nil 20,000 nil 25/05 ---
5) Aqua Star Shaan Marine Yellow Peas nil 11,500 nil 24/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Barge Cm-64 Modest Packages nil 700 nil 26/05
2) Ken Cape Parekh CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 25/05
3) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 250/220 27/05
Samsara Sugar 7,500 nil nil 26/05
Samsara RICE 250 nil nil 26/05
4) Kiran Europe Wilhelmsen S.CARGO nil 10,841 nil 25/05
5) Baltic Winter-VI United Liner G.CARGO nil 3,710 nil 29/05
6) Musashi-VI NYK S.COILS nil 5,000 nil 03/06
7) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/05
8) Eirini K JMB S.CARGO nil 18,388 nil 06/06
9) Maple Creek 'K'Steamship S.CARGO nil 9,000 nil 03/06
10) Rickmers Yokohama United Liner S.CARGO nil 905 nil 31/05
11) Harmony Star Parekh S.CARGO nil 8,480 nil 04/06
12) Graceful Leader NYK Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 04/06
13) Teteven-VI Mitsutor Mach.Cargo nil 601 nil 28/05
14) Tanbinh 32 M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips nil 5,900 nil 04/06
15) Imari-VI NYK S.COILS nil 5,000 nil 29/05
16) Kanchan-VI Damani Shpg S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 22/05
17) Threewin SplendourCaf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,750 nil 22/05
18) Sc Haikou-III JMB Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 23/05
19) Kinship Modesty Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,600 nil 22/05
20) Royal Hugli(GL)-I ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 81 23/05
21) Gb Europe-VI Noble Shpg CNTR nil nil 22 23/05
22) Paul Rickmers United Liner S.Wire Rods nil 5,202 nil 02/06
23) Stx Bright-VI Parekh S.Cargo nil 10,968 nil 31/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL