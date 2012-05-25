May 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower KLP Kommunekreditt AS
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date April 13, 2017
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 40bp
Issue price 100.181
Payment Date June 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched off the issuer's Covered bond Programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN NOoo10642191
Data supplied by International Insider.