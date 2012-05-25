May 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Rentenbank, Germany's Agency for agro business
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor +20bp
Reoffer price 100.43
Payment Date June 1, 2012
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor +14bp
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & Rabobank International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0730678801
