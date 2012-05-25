May 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date June 06, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 100.928

Payment Date June 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct(1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Data supplied by International Insider.