TOKYO, May 28 Shares in Renesas Electronics
(6723.T) fell more than 11 percent on Monday to a record low
after news it will sell loss-making operations and cut at least
12,000 jobs as Japan's chip sector grapples with its biggest
shake-out in a decade.
The company's escalating troubles follow the February
bankruptcy filing of Elpida Memory Inc ELPDF.PK, Japan's last
producer of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips used in
personal computers, which is in talks with U.S. firm Micron
Technology (MU.O) about a buyout plan.
Renesas, struggling to cope with high costs and aggressive
overseas rivals such as Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), has
presented a restructuring plan to its banks that includes
cutting its workforce by more than a quarter. The plan would be
funded by raising more than 100 billion yen ($1.26 billion) in
fresh capital, a source familiar with the situation said.
Renesas, the world's fifth-largest chipmaker, will also
announce details of a business tie-up with Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co (2330.TW) in Tokyo at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT). The
Nikkei business daily reported over the weekend that Renesas
plans to sell TSMC a chip plant in northern Japan.
"If it can go through with the restructuring and raise
funds, it will not be a repeat of Elpida," said Hideyuki
Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan
Securities. "Elpida repeated similar efforts over and over again
until there was no one else who was willing to give funds. I
think it is very likely that Hitachi and the major shareholders
will give support, so I do think the (share) reaction today is a
little excessive."
Ishiguro and other analysts have said previously that the
company's automotive microcontroller division is a healthy
business with large market share.
The capital raising is double the amount flagged in a
Japanese media report last week which triggered a fall in
Renesas shares to 241 yen, a record low. They have lost nearly
60 percent of their value over the past two months compared with
a 15 percent drop in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average .N225.
In addition to its lenders, Renesas will have to submit the
plan for approval by its main shareholders, electronics
conglomerates Hitachi Ltd (6501.T), Mitsubishi Electric Corp
(6503.T) and NEC Corp (6701.T), whose chip divisions were spun
off and merged to form Renesas over the past decade. It has said
it will finalise its restructuring plan by July.
Renesas reported a 62.6 billion yen net loss for the year to
March 31 when it was hit by a strong yen and natural disasters
as well as stiff competition and weak demand in several of its
businesses.
Japanese media reported last week that the tie-up to be
announced on Monday with TSMC was likely to involve Renesas
contracting out production to the Taiwanese company. Renesas has
given no details ahead of the announcement, although a
spokeswoman said the company's president was not due to attend
and that it would not concern an equity tie-up.
