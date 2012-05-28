*USD/INR will likely open lower, after falling in each
of the previous two sessions, as risk aversion wanes for Asian
currencies, stocks; pair last closed at 55.37/38.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.83/93 after closing at
55.87-55.91 in New York.
* Traders will be on alert for any possible RBI intervention.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 0.3 percent, but Nifty futures in Singapore
fall 0.3 pct.
* Euro bounces off two year lows in early Asia trade on Monday
after Greek conservatives topped opinion polls ahead of another
general election, triggering short-covering on the hope that
Athens may agree to austerity steps and avoid a euro zone exit.
