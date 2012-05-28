*USD/INR will likely open lower, after falling in each of the previous two sessions, as risk aversion wanes for Asian currencies, stocks; pair last closed at 55.37/38. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.83/93 after closing at 55.87-55.91 in New York. * Traders will be on alert for any possible RBI intervention. * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.3 percent, but Nifty futures in Singapore fall 0.3 pct. * Euro bounces off two year lows in early Asia trade on Monday after Greek conservatives topped opinion polls ahead of another general election, triggering short-covering on the hope that Athens may agree to austerity steps and avoid a euro zone exit. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)