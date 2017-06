* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.51 percent. Traders eyeing whether RBI announces new bond purchases via open market operations, which would be their fourth in as many weeks. * Traders also on hold about the composition of this week's debt sale after recent talk of a potential introduction of a new benchmark 10-year bond. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)