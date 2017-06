* USD/INR off lows as oil-related buying kicks in, but still headed for a third consecutive session of falls. * Pair fell as low as 55.01 earlier, almost breaking below the 55-level for the first time since May 22. * Consolidation period expected after USD/INR hit seven consecutive record highs in the previous two weeks. * Local stocks also gain, up 0.7 pct. * Trader tips USD/INR to trade at 54.90-55.30 for session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)