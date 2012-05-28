* The Indian rupee is expected to stabilise this week, after hitting a string of record lows against the dollar, while bond yields are seen range-bound after recent slight falls. * Traders waiting for details of this week's debt sale, due later on Monday, and whether India announces another open market operation. * In data front, fourth quarter GDP numbers due to be announced on May 31. * USD/INR is expected to hold in 54.40-56.00 band this week, traders say, with global risk sentiment key for direction. * The 10-year bond is expected to hold in 8.45-8.55 percent range this week, traders also say. * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to speak at a central bank event on Tuesday. Several deputy governors are also attending events. * For full list of speaking engagements, double click: here (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)