* The Indian rupee is expected to stabilise this week,
after hitting a string of record lows against the dollar, while
bond yields are seen range-bound after recent slight falls.
* Traders waiting for details of this week's debt sale, due
later on Monday, and whether India announces another open market
operation.
* In data front, fourth quarter GDP numbers due to be announced
on May 31.
* USD/INR is expected to hold in 54.40-56.00 band this week,
traders say, with global risk sentiment key for direction.
* The 10-year bond is expected to hold in 8.45-8.55 percent
range this week, traders also say.
* RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to speak at a central bank event
on Tuesday. Several deputy governors are also attending events.
