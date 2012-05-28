* Reliance Communications (RCom) shares rise 2.3 percent after earnings out late on Saturday smashed analyst expectations. * Earnings surged after a sharp fall in costs as well as on tax-related gains. * However, the market keenly watching for any progress in the company's talks to raise funds through asset sales. * Reliance Communications said on Monday its net debt stood at $7 billion at the end of March, up from $6.9 billion in December. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)