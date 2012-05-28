Moody's Investors Service says the depreciating rupee will only
have a "limited" impact on India's sovereign ratings, as only 7
percent of total government debt is placed overseas, comprising
5 pct of gross domestic product.
The bigger pain would come in the private sector, Moody's
said in a weekly credit report out on Monday, given that a
falling rupee will raise the cost of paying back foreign
currency borrowings.
Still, the agency said total private sector external debt is
at a "relatively low" 16 percent of GDP, meaning the impact on
the sovereign ratings from this private sector exposure would
also be limited.
"Individual firms' foreign debt repayment troubles are
unlikely to lead to the sort of domestic demand collapse or
deleveraging seen in countries with more significant
private-sector external leverage," it said.
The rupee has been hitting record lows against the
dollar because of concerns about the country's widening current
account gap as well as the fiscal deficit. It has recovered
somewhat since its latest record low of 56.40 hit on Thursday.
Most of the government's debt is owed to multilateral or
bilateral creditors and has a maturity profile that keeps annual
repayments relatively low, according to Moody's.
In terms of the private sector, the rupee fall is credit
negative for firms without export revenues and with foreign debt
obligations, Moody's noted, though it adds these borrowings must
be viewed in the context of India's nearly $300 billion in
foreign exchange reserves.
According to Thomson Reuters publication IFR, Indian
companies have about $96.6 billion in external debt, of which
only 40-60 percent is estimated to have been hedged.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)