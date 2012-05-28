*Indian shares extended gains in afternoon trade, helped by gains in Asian shares, with the local gains led by financials and Reliance Industries. * Indian rupee was on course to clock a third session of gains, after hitting an all-time low of 56.40 on Thursday. * Trading may remain volatile ahead of the May month derivatives expiry on Thursday. * State Bank of India was up 2.64 percent while ICICI Bank rose 1.6 percent. * Reliance Industries rose 1.2 percent, helped by its ongoing share buy-back. * India's benchmark index was up 0.7 percent, and the broader NSE 50-share index was 0.71 percent higher. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)