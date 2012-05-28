* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1
basis point to 8.52 percent, moving in 8.50-8.53 percent band
through session, on concerns about whether the central bank will
conduct an open market operation this week.
* Uncertainty about another OMO rises after repo borrowings fall
to 854.25 billion rupees from 1.04 trillion on Friday.
* Traders have been expecting the central bank to announce
another OMO, their fourth in as many weeks, to help offset the
liquidity impact of its currency market intervention.
* Traders will also watch details of this week's debt sale to
see if the central bank announces the sale of a new 10-year
paper.
