* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 8.52 percent, moving in 8.50-8.53 percent band through session, on concerns about whether the central bank will conduct an open market operation this week. * Uncertainty about another OMO rises after repo borrowings fall to 854.25 billion rupees from 1.04 trillion on Friday. * Traders have been expecting the central bank to announce another OMO, their fourth in as many weeks, to help offset the liquidity impact of its currency market intervention. * Traders will also watch details of this week's debt sale to see if the central bank announces the sale of a new 10-year paper. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)