HONG KONG May 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A mooted trade
case against telecom vendors may hinge on their access to state
credit. Yet Huawei and ZTE are competitive enough not to need
such perks. State support for national champions may now be
turning into a disadvantage, since it makes it easy for others
to cry foul play.
CONTEXT NEWS
The European Commission told member states it had been
gathering evidence for an anti-dumping case against Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp (0763.HK) (000063.SZ), saying
that they had obtained illegal government subsidies and sold
products in the EU below cost, according to the Financial Times.
Both companies have previously denied receiving subsidies from
the Chinese government.
In February 2011, a confidential report from a European
Commission investigation said that Huawei and ZTE had received
substantial support from the Chinese government and state-run
banks. The report was part of an investigation into allegations
by Option NV, a Belgian wireless modem maker. Option’s
complaints were withdrawn after the company entered into a
partnership with Huawei.
- Reuters: China's Huawei, ZTE face EU action on telecom
subsidies - F [ID: nL4E8GS01M]
