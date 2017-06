* USD/INR now trading in range at 55.29/30, having set a session low at 55.01 and a high at 55.37. * Little impact seen after India says has no immediate plans to raise the retail price of fuels such as diesel, given traders had reduced expectations about an increase after the government came under pressure last week for allowing a petrol price hike. * Trader with private bank says dollar buying sparked after USD/INR fell to 55.01, but public holiday in the U.S. on Monday keeping volumes low. * Trader tips USD/INR at 55.20-55.40 band for rest of session. * Local stocks holding gains, up 0.8 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)