* The banking index rallies, led by a 4.9 percent gain in the country's top lender State Bank of India, on hopes of improving asset quality in the sector. * Since reporting better-than-expected Q4 net profit on May 18, SBI shares have gained 8.5 percent as of Friday's close, compared to a 1 percent rise in the 50-share NSE index in the same period. * "SBI asset quality is turning up as indicated by the management, and the street is still behind in pricing it," said an analyst at a foreign brokerage house. * Among other gainers, Punjab National Bank gains 3.3 percent, and Axis Bank rises 2.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)