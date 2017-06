* Indian overnight cash rates trading in range, at 8.15/20 percent versus 8.10/15 pct close for three-day funds, at the beginning of the second week of the two-week cycle. * Analysts say the liquidity deficit is expected to hover around 900 billion rupees with banks looking to meet their balance funding needs for reserve requirements. * Repo borrowings fall to 854.25 billion rupees from 1.04 trillion on Friday. * Traders also waiting to see whether RBI announces OMO for the week, which would be its fourth in as many weeks. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)